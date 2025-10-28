Sudan's army loses el-Fasher city to RSF after 18-month siege - report

Sudan's military chief confirmed their withdrawal from its last western stronghold -- el-Fasher -- after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) declared control of the city, BBC reported Tuesday.

According to the report, Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said in a televised statement that he had approved the withdrawal in response to the "systematic destruction and killing of civilians," saying he had agreed with local leaders to "leave and go to a safe place to protect the remaining citizens and the rest of the city from destruction."

The UN raised the alarm over reports of atrocities committed by the RSF in recent days, and has called for safe passage for trapped civilians.

The city's capture gives the RSF control over all five state capitals in Darfur, strengthening its administration in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur.

On Monday, UN head Antonio Guterres said he was "gravely concerned" over the situation in el-Fasher, and condemned the reported "violations of international humanitarian law," the report said.