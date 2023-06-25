U.S. intelligence knew about Prigozhin plotting revolt in Russia - report

A senior U.S. official told ABC News that Putin was completely shocked by how fast Wagner forces advanced through Russia, threatening to enter Moscow

U.S. spy agencies detected signs of Russia’s mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin plotting an uprising against the country’s military top brass in mid-June, media reported late Saturday.

American intelligence held briefings at the White House, the Pentagon and Capitol Hill about the potential revolt a day before it started, according to The New York Times and The Washington Post. The early signs of Prigozhin intending to send his Wagner group troops against the Russian Defense Ministry were picked up in mid-June, media learned.

These signs became solid and alarming by the middle of the week, leading to a series of briefings. Washington was growing increasingly concerned by potential chaos in nuclear-armed Russia, according to reports.

U.S. intelligence also believed that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin was informed that his once close ally Prigozhin was plotting a revolt at least a day in advance. However, a senior U.S. official told ABC News that Putin was completely shocked by how fast Wagner forces advanced through Russia, threatening to enter Moscow.

While the U.S. believes that concessions were made over the future of Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, whose ousting demanded Prigozhin accusing him of incompetence and corruption, the reports suggest that Putin doesn’t want to be seen negotiating the minister's sacking with the mercenary chief.

The dismissal of Shoigu was allegedly promised to Prigozhin by Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko who negotiated his sudden retreat on Saturday evening. However, the Kremlin spokesman later said that was never a part of the talks with Prigozhin, who is expected to “leave” to Belarus in exchange for a criminal case against him being closed and his troops allowed to return to their camps without being persecuted.

