Biden signs executive order targeting Israeli settlers involved in West Bank violence

In response to the escalating violence in the West Bank, President Joe Biden signs an executive order on Thursday, taking actions against Israeli settlers.

The move comes as a holistic approach to address the growing pressure on the Biden administration to create a pathway for the realization of a Palestinian state and re-approach the war in Gaza, Israel, and the Middle East.

The executive order authorizes Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to sanction individuals committing acts of 'violence, threats, terrorism, property seizure, and intimidation'. The initial set of designations, expected to be announced today, will target those who have been repeat offenders of these acts. Those likely to be sanctioned include individuals who lead riots resulting in Palestinian deaths, broke windows of passing vehicles, burned fields, and assaulted farmers.

In addition to targeting Israeli settler violence, sanctions will also reportedly mention Palestinians and foreign national to 'begin taking steps against Hamas.'

The consequences of the sanctions include blocking property and interest in property in the U.S., as well as prohibiting U.S. persons from making contributions or providing goods or services to the designated individuals. This will effectively remove those designated from the U.S. financial system, and ban them from entering the United States.

Among the four names expected to be announced Thursday is Elisha Yered, known for his involvement in clashes in Burqa and close ties to Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

In the past, the Biden administration has been actively engaging with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on these issues, with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan issuing a cabinet memo in November to develop policy options. Secretary Blinken previously announced visa restrictions on Israeli settlers, signaling a proactive stance against violence hindering the path to peace.