President Donald Trump announced that he is ordering an immediate, sweeping investigation into what the White House is calling the largest compromise of election data in human history.

The President revealed newly declassified intelligence indicating that China illicitly acquired 220 million US voter files over a multi-year period beginning during the 2020 election cycle. According to administration officials, the stolen cache includes highly sensitive registration data such as names, physical addresses, telephone numbers, and political party affiliations.

In his address, Trump took aim at the national intelligence apparatus, alleging that internal actors had previously sought to hide the scale of the breach.

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"First, they show that over a period of years, starting during the 2020 election cycle, the People's Republic of China carried out what is believed to be the largest compromise of election data in history, resulting in China's illicit acquisition of 220 million US voter files," Trump said. "I am asking the Director of National Intelligence and the FBI to investigate."

Trump further charged that members of the "deep state" actively worked to "suppress and downplay information about the extent of China's sinister election meddling". To counter this, the President announced he has ordered the immediate declassification of all related election intelligence.

Adding weight to the President's claims, the White House disclosed that Chinese intelligence had designated a specialized "data exploitation unit" tasked solely with managing and analyzing the stolen US voter databases.

Furthermore, the administration stated it will soon release classified US assessments proving that American ballot-counting systems remain highly vulnerable to foreign compromise and cyber penetration by hostile state actors, specifically pointing to China and Russia.

The President also channeled his fury toward major television networks, some of which opted not to carry his address live. Trump argued that broadcast networks ignoring major presidential announcements are failing their civic duty and violating federal standards. He insisted that TV channels refusing to cover the speech should have their broadcast licenses revoked by federal regulators.