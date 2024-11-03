2024 U.S. election biggest celebrity endorsements

As the United States 2024 presidential race is coming to an end, celebrities from every possible industry have been showing support for the candidates.

From sports to Hollywood, opinion makers hope their backing can influence the chances of their party's nominee on November 5.

Team Trump

Possibly the most prominent Republican supporter among celebrities is Elon Musk. If conspiracy theorists used to theorize that billionaires were pulling the strings behind the scenes, here is the richest man in the world who has repeatedly appeared beside Trump on the campaign trail.

Musk is known to have spent more than $75 million on electing the former president and is accused of turning his influential social media X (formerly Twitter) into a vehicle for right-wing propaganda. Musk now seems to be seeking a cabinet role as a "secretary of cost-cutting," as Trump put it, adding that the billionaire "is dying to do this."

Dr. Phil, a television personality and the nation's psychologist, who, it is worth mentioning, does not have a license to practice, also supports Trump. At the Republican rally in Madison Square Garden, Dr. Phil spoke in favour of the Republican candidate and against cancel culture.

Buzz Aldrin, the Apollo 11 astronaut and the second man on the moon, recently endorsed Trump, too. Earlier Wednesday, the 94-year-old brigadier general said he was "impressed" by the former president's efforts to elevate "human space exploration."

Martial arts enthusiasts will certainly recognize еру UFC President Dana White, who introduced Trump at a convention where he received the party's nomination.

In October, Trump engaged in a three-hour interview with Joe Rogan, the UFC commentator, former comedian, and the world's most popular podcaster.

In Hollywood, there is little support for Trump. Still, some notable names backing the former president's candidacy include Mel Gibson, Dennis Quaid, John Voight, Zachary Levi and comedienne Roseanne Barr.

Among musicians, Trump receives consistent support from Kid Rock, Amber Rose, Chris Jenson, and Azealia Banks. Puerto Rican reggaeton star Nicky Jam has recently withdrawn his endorsement for the Republican candidate after comic Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico “garbage” at a Trump rally in New York.

In the sports arena, Trump enjoys noticeable support. Former wrestler Hulk Hogan made an appearance at a rally in Madison Square Garden, while boxing legend Mike Tyson, boxing promoter Don King, and NASCAR racer Danica Patrick have publicly expressed their support for the former president.

Team Harris

The Democratic candidate finds many allies among former politicians, including Barack and Michelle Obama and Bill and Hillary Clinton. More surprisingly, former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney and his daughter, former Congresswoman Liz Cheney, staunch conservatives, have also publicly expressed their support for Harris, as many believe that Liz is heading for a cabinet position if Harris is elected - a symbol of the unity that the Democrat candidate seeks to promote.

The daughter of former President George Bush Jr. and the granddaughter of former President George Bush is also openly in the pro-Harris camp.

Former President Jimmy Carter, who recently celebrated his 100th birthday, told his son that he hopes to pass the milestone and vote for Harris in the elections.

Trump may have the support of the wealthiest man in the world, but billionaires Bill Gates and Mark Cuban have publicly endorsed the Democratic candidate. They are joined by Laurene Powell Jobs, Steve Jobs's widow, Michael Bloomberg, Sheryl Sandberg, Steven Spielberg, and Melinda Gates.

It's not just the business world that's showing support for the Democratic candidate. In the sports arena, Golden State Warriors basketball player Stephen Curry has called Harris' an easy choice,' a sentiment echoed by Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James.

A coalition of 15 football stars who entered the Hall of Fame expressed support for the Democratic candidate, in addition to the NBA star Mike Johnson, women's basketball legend Dawn Staley, tennis legend Billie Jean King and many others.

Among the Hollywood stars endorsing Harris there are George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sarah Jessica Parker, Whoopi Goldberg, Barbra Streisand, Rosie O'Donnell, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kerry Washington, Nick Offerman, Jane Fonda, Ben Stiller, Kathy Griffin, John Stamos, Ed Helms, Tiffany Haddish, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aubrey Plaza, Matt Damon, Jennifer Aniston, Mel Brooks, Lynda Carter, Mark Hamill, Robert De Niro, Jennifer Lawrence, Fran Drescher, Bryan Cranston and Anne Hathaway.

Taylor Swift announced her endorsement for Harris in a viral Instagram post that she signed as "Childless Cat Lady" in an apparent reference to Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance's comments about the country being led by "a bunch of childless cat ladies."

Other musicians supporting the Democratic candidate are Eminem, James Taylor, Stevie Nicks, Willie Nelson, Cher, Lizzo, Usher, Olivia Rodrigo, John Legend, Cardi B, Kesha, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, The Chicks, Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Beyoncé and her mother Tina Knowles as well as Don Omar, the king of reggaeton, who is among many Puerto Rican celebrities backing Harris.