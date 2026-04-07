American Vice President JD Vance on standby for US-Iran talks - report

US Vice President JD Vance is on standby to join sensitive negotiations with Iran if ongoing backchannel talks advance to the stage of direct engagement, according to a Politico report citing a person familiar with the discussions.

The talks are currently being led by US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are managing contacts with Iranian officials. The source said Vance could be brought in if sufficient progress is made, signaling a potential escalation in the diplomatic effort.

It remains unclear what Iran would need to offer in order to move the talks forward. The discussions are taking place at a sensitive moment, with both sides weighing military and diplomatic options.

US President Donald Trump has warned that Iran could face severe military consequences if it does not meet US demands by the deadline set for 8pm EST on Tuesday. He has said the United States is prepared to “bomb Iran back to the ‘stone ages’” if an agreement is not reached.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has indicated that the US military is preparing for potential large-scale strikes in the coming days, underscoring the pressure surrounding the negotiations.