Analysis: Democrats likely to push more for Biden to withdraw from race

At the first 2024 presidential debate that was held Thursday night in Atlanta, former U.S. President and once again a Republican candidate, Donald Trump, appeared to be more vigorous and young. His Democratic rival and the current President, Joe Biden, seemed hoarse and stuck in the first part of the event, having lost his train of thoughts several times.

As for the substance, Trump avoided many questions, pushing the moderators to repeat themselves several times. The Republican was vague on a number of things, with the list including recognition of the Palestinian state as well as his stance regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

AP Gerald Herbert

Neither did he provide specific answers of how he would deal with the climate crisis and, probably, most critically - whether he will accept the elections results, given what happened on January 6 after Trump lost to Biden during the 2020 race. Most of his general answers amounted to claims that during his presidency, things just worked better.

AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

Biden, in his turn, did answer the questions he was asked. The content of his responses appeared to be more matter-of-fact and reasoned.

However, would it be enough to keep him in the race? After his shaky performance, it is fair to say that the pressure in the Democratic Party for Biden to withdraw from the campaign will increase significantly.