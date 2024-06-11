Anti-Israel protesters demonstrate outside New York Nova festival exhibit

Anti-Israel protesters staged a demonstration on Monday outside an exhibition in New York City that detailed the horrific events of the October 7 attack on the Nova music festival by Hamas terrorists.

Dubbed the "Citywide Day of Rage for Gaza," the protest began at Union Square and moved through downtown Manhattan to the site of the exhibition.

Video footage from the protest shows a woman leading the crowd in chants that justified the massacre at the music festival. "When the Zionists decided to rave," she yelled, with the crowd repeating after her, "next to a concentration camp, that's exactly what this music festival was. It's like having a rave right next to the gas chambers during the Holocaust."

The woman and the crowd continued to chant that the exhibition was "nothing more than Zionist propaganda to try to justify" Israel's war against Hamas.

Protesters were heard chanting "Long live the Intifada" and "Kill another Zionist now," and unfurled banners reading "Long live October 7" and "Jihad of Victory or Martyrdom."

During the demonstration, Free Press reporter Olivia Reingold was harassed by protesters.

According to the Free Press, while shouting "blood on your hands" and "genocide supporter," the protesters restricted her movement, blew air horns in her ears, and one protester grabbed her notebook, tearing it apart and stomping on the pages. Reingold, who was shoved by one of the protesters, was only able to leave after an hour when the protest moved on.

Reingold stated afterward, "An anti-Israel mob surrounded me for nearly an hour, tearing up my notebook, pushing me, calling me names, blowing an air horn in my ear, boxing me in to restrict my movement, but I refused to leave."

She filed a complaint with the NYPD over the harassment and assault she endured.

The attack on the Nova music festival on the morning of October 7 resulted in 364 people being brutally raped, murdered, and burned alive by Hamas terrorists.