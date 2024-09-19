AOC slams Israel after Lebanon attack, Bernie Sanders calls for weapons ban

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez condemned the alleged Israeli attack on Hezbollah devices on Wednesday, calling for the State Department to probe "whether any US assistance went into the development or deployment of this technology."

Meanwhile, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders introduced a motion to stop $20 billion in arms for Israel, which has been recently approved. His timing coincided with outrage over claims Israel carried out a clandestine operation against Hezbollah's communications network, which will be discussed in a UN meeting to be held on Friday.

Ocasio-Cortez took to X after the second wave of detonations caused Hezbollah devices to kill and maim operatives in Lebanon and Syria, with Iranians also affected. The Wednesday attack targeted two-way radios used by the group, while the attack on Tuesday blew up pagers.

Sanders, on the other hand, referred to the ongoing Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip. He said Israeli conduct violates humanitarian law.

"The US cannot be complicit in this humanitarian disaster," he said, adding that "providing more offensive weapons to continue this disastrous war would violate US and international law."