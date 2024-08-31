Arrest in antisemitic attack on Pittsburgh campus

Police arrested a suspect in an attack on a group of Jewish students on the grounds of the University of Pittsburgh, U.S. media reported Saturday.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1829863411192053803 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Two of the students were treated at the scene for injuries after the suspect attacked them with a bottle.

“The alleged perpetrator, who has no known Pitt affiliation, was immediately arrested by Pitt Police and is in custody,” the university's statement said.

“To be clear: Neither acts of violence nor antisemitism will be tolerated,” the statement further added. “Local and federal partners are supporting Pitt Police in this ongoing investigation.”

The administration said it was "in contact" with the Hillel University Center and the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

The incident is part of the pattern of skyrocketing antisemitism on U.S. campuses since the October 7 massacre and the resultant Gaza war.