At least 19 killed in air collision over Washington, DC

A passenger plane carrying 64 people crashed overnight between Wednesday and Thursday after colliding in the air with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan Airport in Washington DC, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The plane broke into two pieces and fell into the Potomac River. CBS reported that at least 19 bodies have been recovered so far. Divers continue to work to rescue survivors and retrieve bodies.

The collision occurred when American Eagle Flight 5342, which took off from Kansas, was approaching to land. There were 60 passengers and four crew members on the flight. There were three people on the Black Hawk helicopter, and preliminary information suggests it was on a training flight. American Airlines, the parent company, stated that "Our concern is for the passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are in contact with authorities and assisting with emergency response efforts."

Less than 30 seconds before the collision, air traffic recordings can be heard with flight dispatchers asking the helicopter if the aircraft is visible on the horizon and instructing it to go behind it. A crew member in the helicopter affirmed that the plane was in sight and asked for a visual separation with it, which would allow him to fly closer than permitted - the controllers confirmed the request.

About 20 seconds later, a commotion was heard, and seconds after that, the controllers began to divert planes from the disaster scene.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegset said on X that the Pentagon is "actively monitoring" the situation.

According to a White House statement Trump said, "I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which took place at Reagan National Airport. May God Bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise."

However, later he was less forgiving and posted on his Truth network: "The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!"

In another post he wrote: "What a terrible night this has been. God bless you all!"