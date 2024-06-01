Benjamin Netanyahu confirms upcoming address to U.S. Congress

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has officially announced that he will soon deliver his fourth speech to both houses of the US Congress.

In a statement, Netanyahu expressed his excitement and privilege at representing Israel and presenting "the truth about our just war" to American and global representatives.

Netanyahu's previous address to Congress on March 3, 2015, was marked by significant controversy. He traveled to Washington against the advice of then-President Barack Obama to denounce the impending Vienna agreement on Iranian nuclear power. The speech was also criticized as a political maneuver during Israel's legislative campaign.

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The upcoming address follows an invitation from House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate President Chuck Schumer, solidifying Netanyahu's unique position as the first head of state to address both houses of Congress four times.