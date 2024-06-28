Biden acknowledges age, poor debate performance but vows to defeat Trump

President Joe Biden said on Friday he intended to defeat Republican rival Donald Trump in the November presidential election, giving no sign that he would consider dropping out of the race after a halting showing at a debate that dismayed his fellow Democrats.

"I know I'm not a young man, to state the obvious," an ebullient Biden said at a rally one day after the head-to-head showdown with his Republican rival, which was widely perceived as a rout for the octogenarian president.

"I don't walk as easy as I used to, I don't speak as smoothly as I used to, I don't debate as well as I used to," he said, as the crowd chanted "four more years."

"I would not be running again if I didn't believe with all my heart and soul that I could do this job. The stakes are too high," Biden said.

Biden's meandering responses in the debate heightened concerns that he might not be fit to serve another grueling four-year term, prompting some of his fellow Democrats to wonder whether they could replace him as their candidate for the November 5 U.S. election.