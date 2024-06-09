Biden admin nears agreement with Saudi Arabia to foster diplomatic ties with Israel - report

The Biden administration is reportedly on the brink of finalizing a landmark agreement with Saudi Arabia aimed at bolstering diplomatic relations between Riyadh and Israel.

However, the success of this diplomatic endeavor is contingent upon Israel's endorsement of a separate Palestinian state and the resolution of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, factors that remain uncertain amidst continued ceasefire negotiations and recent Israeli military actions.

The proposed agreement, loosely modeled on Washington's Mutual Security Treaty with Japan, would see the United States commit to defending Saudi Arabia in the event of an attack, in exchange for granting the U.S. access to Saudi territory and airspace to safeguard the interests of both nations and their regional partners. Additionally, the agreement seeks to cement Riyadh's allegiance to Washington by precluding China from establishing bases in Saudi Arabia or pursuing security cooperation with the kingdom.

If ratified by the Senate, the treaty would mark a historic milestone, making Saudi Arabia the only Arab nation to enter into a formal defense treaty with the United States. However, the approval process may encounter obstacles, particularly given the requirement for a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate. Notably, the treaty's potential for normalization with Israel could prove to be a contentious issue, potentially complicating the Senate's approval process.

The Pentagon has been actively engaged in negotiations with Riyadh in recent months as discussions approach a conclusion. Furthermore, U.S. officials have reportedly briefed their Israeli counterparts on the progress of talks with Saudi Arabia.

In addition to the defense treaty, the broader agreement is expected to encompass U.S. support for the development of a Saudi civil nuclear program, including uranium enrichment—a highly sensitive issue that necessitates further consensus.