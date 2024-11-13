Biden administration considers sanctions against Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir

With just two months left in office, the Biden administration is contemplating unprecedented sanctions against Israel's National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the U.S. State Department is weighing this significant move in response to Ben-Gvir's controversial actions and statements, particularly concerning humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The potential sanctions would mark a historic moment in U.S.-Israel relations, as they would be the first instance of the United States imposing sanctions on a sitting Israeli cabinet minister. State Department officials are reportedly urging Secretary of State Antony Blinken to approve these measures, which could serve as a counterbalance to the decision not to impose an arms embargo on Israel.

Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP

The proposed sanctions would restrict Ben-Gvir's ability to travel to the United States and prevent any transfer of American funds to him. The Biden administration is also banking on a “domino effect,” hoping that other nations, including members of the European Union, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, might follow suit if the sanctions are enacted.

Ben-Gvir has drawn international condemnation for his remarks regarding humanitarian aid to Gaza. He has called for a halt to all aid and fuel transfers to the region until Israeli hostages are returned, and has advocated for "encouraging emigration and conquering the territories of the Gaza Strip to hold them permanently." His rhetoric has raised alarm within the U.S. government and among international observers.

In addition to considering sanctions against Ben-Gvir, the State Department has expressed concerns about proposed legislation affecting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). Deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel stated, “With two months left before the legislation goes into effect, we are continuing discussions with the Israeli government, making clear that actions that prevent essential assistance to citizens could have legal and political repercussions.”

While the administration initially contemplated imposing sanctions on Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, it ultimately decided against this course of action. Officials were concerned that such measures could provoke retaliation, potentially destabilizing the Palestinian Authority's already fragile economy.