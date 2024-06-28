No handshake, mutual attacks over age and Israel questions: This is what the first presidential debate looked like

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump on Thursday night faced off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle, 90 minutes defined by the current president repeatedly losing his train of thoughts and his predecessor straightforwardly lying. However, CNN put it, the event has "a good chance of becoming the most fateful presidential debate" in the United States history.

Here are some of the highlights of this unprecedented night.

While exchanging mutual attacks about their age - Biden is 81 and Trump is 78 - the candidates also argued on the state of economy during their respective presidency terms. The Republican candidate said that under his presidency, the U.S. was the most successful economy, despite the COVID-19, adding that even more people died from the pandemic during Biden's presidency. The Democratic candidate said the inflation figures were an inheritance from Trump.

Regarding the question of abortion, Trump said Democrats support abortion until birth and that “everybody” wanted to overturn Roe v Wade. Late abortions, despite being a common line of attack among Republicans, but it is based on a myth. In fact, less than 1% of abortions in the U.S. are performed at or past 21 weeks, largely because of fetal abnormalities or lack of access to care earlier in pregnancy.

After insulting Biden, Trump also accused him of "opening up borders to criminals," which the current president called lies and an exaggeration. The Republican candidate kicked off his anti-immigration rant by claiming that during his presidency the U.S. eliminated terorist leaders and now immigrants have increased crime rates and the country "lives in a mouse den" because of Biden.

Former U.S. leader also claimed that had “the best environmental numbers ever.” It remains unclear what numbers he referred to.

As for the world affairs and the U.S. role at the international arena, Trump said that Hamas would not have attacked Israel "on his watch," adding that back then Iran "had no money."

Biden describes the deal he proposed that Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted, while stressing he "withheld 2000 pound bombs from Israel."

The current president reiterated his support for Israel, vowing to continue to send experts and intelligence to help the Middle Eastern country to "weaken and finish off" Hamas. Biden also emphasized the need "to be careful about bombing populated areas."

Former president held back on endorsing an independent Palestinian state when asked if he would support its creation if it brought peace in the region. “I’d have to see,” Trump said at the CNN event.

President Biden has put the creation of a Palestinian state at the end of a three-phase ceasefire proposal aimed at ending the war in Gaza. He blamed Hamas as holding back from allowing the first phase of the deal - an immediate six-week ceasefire - to be implemented.

Trump said his opponent is "like a weak Palestinian," who does not actually help Israel. Former president "cited" Biden saying "he said Hamas is the only one who wants to keep going [fighting]. Actually, Israel is the one, and you should let them go and let them finish their job."

The Republican candidate criticized Biden administration's policy of "throwing money" towards the war-torn Ukraine, vowing to "end this war" before assuming the office. Biden emphasized that Russian president Vladimir Putin is a criminal and urged the nation to support Ukraine.

Trump also called America’s exit from Afghanistan during the first year of Biden’s presidency, “the most embarrassing day in the history of our country’s life.”

"With me, Israel was safe. Iran was broke. Russia wouldn't have invaded Ukraine," stated Trump, while protesters gathered outside of the presidential debate in Atlanta to demanding end to U.S. aid to Israel.

Trump downplayed his role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol back in 2020, while claiming that on that day America "had a great border," "had the lowest taxes ever," "had the lowest regulations ever," and was "respected all over the world."

Biden attacked Trump by saying: “He didn’t deserve to be president at all. There’s a reason why 40 of his 40 top cabinet officers refused to endorse him. His own Vice President didn’t endorse him this time."

When asked about their age, both candidates attempted to dust off the concerns, but not all were convinced. Biden responded: “First of all, I spent - half my career, I’ve been being criticized for being the youngest person in politics. And now I’m the oldest. This guy [Trump] is three years younger [and] a lot less competent.”

“Just look at the record,” the president added. “Look at what I’ve done.”

Trump shared that he took two cognitive tests and made the results public. “I’d like to see him take one just want a really easy [one]."