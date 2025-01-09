Biden cancels Italy trip as at least 5 killed in LA fires

At least five people were killed in the blazes that swept across Los Angeles, prompting US President Joe Biden to cancel an upcoming visit to Italy on Thursday.

There are at least five different fires spreading throughout the city, most notably around the Pacific Palisades and the Hollywood Hills.

Some 27,000 acres have been affected by the blazes. The massive amounts of water used has compromised water safety after water pressure dropped, according to authorities, who fear the quality may be contaminated by "debris and elevated turbidity." Residents were advised to "only use boiled water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes until further notice."