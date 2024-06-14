Biden denounces 'horrific' manifestations of antisemitism in U.S.

U.S. President Joe Biden took to social media on Friday to denounce the "horrific" acts of antisemitism in the country over the past week.

The overt acts of antisemitic aggression in the past week in New York City alone included a demonstration outside a venue where a documentary on the Nova massacre was shown, red paint scrawled on the homes of Jewish officials and an intimidating incident on the subway.

