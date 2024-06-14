Biden denounces 'horrific' manifestations of antisemitism in U.S.
'The horrific acts of Antisemitism this week – including a demonstration celebrating the 10/7 attack, vandalism attacks on Jewish faculty at campuses, harassment of subway riders – are abhorrent'
U.S. President Joe Biden took to social media on Friday to denounce the "horrific" acts of antisemitism in the country over the past week.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1801609649428349193
The overt acts of antisemitic aggression in the past week in New York City alone included a demonstration outside a venue where a documentary on the Nova massacre was shown, red paint scrawled on the homes of Jewish officials and an intimidating incident on the subway.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1800652384558862784
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1800378025907028261
