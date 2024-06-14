Biden denounces 'horrific' manifestations of antisemitism in U.S.

'The horrific acts of Antisemitism this week – including a demonstration celebrating the 10/7 attack, vandalism attacks on Jewish faculty at campuses, harassment of subway riders – are abhorrent'

i24NEWS
2 min read
The antisemitic graffiti scrawled on the home of Brooklyn Museum director Anne Pasternak
The antisemitic graffiti scrawled on the home of Brooklyn Museum director Anne PasternakNYPD handout photo

U.S. President Joe Biden took to social media on Friday to denounce the "horrific" acts of antisemitism in the country over the past week. 

The overt acts of antisemitic aggression in the past week in New York City alone included a demonstration outside a venue where a documentary on the Nova massacre was shown, red paint scrawled on the homes of Jewish officials and an intimidating incident on the subway.

