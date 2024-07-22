Biden-Netanyahu meeting still unscheduled, expected this week

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden's expected meeting is still unscheduled, a White House source told i24NEWS' Mike Wagenheim on Monday.

Even though there is no set time or date, the source said that they are still expected to meet this week. The Biden-Netanyahu meeting is further complicated by the president's Covid-19 diagnosis, but doctors have said his condition has significantly improved.

Netanyahu is visiting Washington, DC, to address a joint session of US Congress on Wednesday. During the trip, he is expected to meet with both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who recently took over the Biden campaign after he announced he would step down from the race on Sunday.

While Harris is expected to mostly follow Biden in many policy points, earlier statements by the vice president indicate she may be harder on Israel as it wages a war against Hamas since October 7.

Also possible is a meeting with former president Donald Trump, who enjoyed a surge in support following a failed assassination attempt earlier this month.