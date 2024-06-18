Biden's secret service agent robbed at gunpoint during California visit

A Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint while returning from duty on Saturday night in Tustin, California, as President Joe Biden visited Los Angeles for a fundraising event, according to reports from the Associated Press and statements by the U.S. Secret Service.

The incident occurred in a residential neighborhood about an hour's drive from Los Angeles.

Tustin Police responded to a call shortly after 9:30 p.m. reporting an armed robbery. According to police, the victim, who was not identified, had their belongings stolen at gunpoint. During the altercation, the victim discharged their firearm, but it remains unclear if anyone was injured.

As of yesterday, Tustin Police have not apprehended a suspect in connection with the robbery. Authorities discovered some of the stolen items belonging to the victim near the scene and reported sightings of a suspicious vehicle leaving the area.

The Secret Service has not disclosed further details about the incident, which coincided with President Biden's visit to California for a political fundraiser. The investigation into the robbery is ongoing, with local law enforcement continuing efforts to locate the suspect involved in the armed theft.