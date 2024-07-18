Biden tests positive for Covid-19, to miss campaign events

US President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, forcing him to cancel an upcoming campaign event.

"He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. "He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. The White House will provide regular updates on the president’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation."

The diagnosis comes at a time when he is facing mounting pressure to step aside and allow a younger candidate to run. Biden faced off with Donald Trump in a presidential debate earlier in July, where he appeared weak and feeble.

In addition, the failed assassination attempt on Trump over the weekend boosted his image, especially compared with Biden, who is just a few years older than him.

"The timing of this could not possibly be worse," a Democrat source told Politico. "It reminds everybody how old Joe Biden is."