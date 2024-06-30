Biden to discuss future of presidential campaign with family - reports

US President Joe Biden will discuss the future of his campaign with his family, according to US reports on Sunday.

Biden and former president Donald Trump held their first debate on Thursday, which sparked concern among Democratic leaders over the current president's ability to continue leading the country.

The trip was planned before the debate but, amid public backlash over his performance, has taken on another meaning as he and First Lady Jill Biden met their children and grandchildren at Camp David on Saturday night.

While many in the Democratic party openly voiced their support, several unnamed Democratic leaders said they were "shocked" over the state of the 81-year-old Biden, who appeared feeble and uncharismatic.

After the debate, Biden admitted he was not as good of a debater as he once was, but vowed to defeat Trump in the November elections.