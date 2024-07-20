Biden to step down from race 'only after Netanyahu's speech to congress'

While U.S. President Joe Biden's team and surrogates remain adamant that the octogenarian will run for a second term in November, behind closed doors there is growing resignation to calls calling on him to step down due to declining health, the New York Times reported Friday. However, the report added, it is understood Biden is unwilling to step down until after the upcoming speech to Congress by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, so as to be seen as affording Netanyahu a victory lap over the perceived downfall of a political rival.

Biden, presently holled up at home with Covid-19, has enjoyed a rocky relationship with the Israeli leader during the Gaza war; moreover, Netanyahu's previous speech before a joint meeting of Congress, in 2015, was widely perceived as a slight to former president Barack Obama, in whose administration Biden served as the vice president.

Other reports meanwhile alleged Biden was upset with his former boss over reports that Obama believed he should withdraw from the race; Biden's perception is Obama "does nothing to help him out," despite their eight-year partnership.