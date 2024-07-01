Biden urged by family to 'keep fighting,' continue race against Trump

US President Joe Biden's family urged him to "keep fighting" when they met him over the weekend, according to media reports Sunday.

After a weak performance in a debate last Thursday with his predecessor and former president Donald Trump, Biden was met with calls for him to step aside in his campaign.

Despite public shows of support by Democratic leaders, many in the party, including financial backers, have characterized his performance as a debacle that places doubt in Biden's ability to continue leading.

Presidential advisors held a meeting with his major backers over the possibility that Biden would step aside, although they stressed he had no intention to do so, US media reports said. Financial support would mostly move to Vice President Kamala Harris, with a smaller portion going to the Democratic party.

At a rally held after the debate, Biden vowed to get back up after the setback.

While polls showed Americans lost faith in Biden as a suitable candidate to face Trump over his feeble appearance and mumbling responses to questions, Trump over the weekend hailed his victory over the "grossly incompetent" incumbent president.