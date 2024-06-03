Biden urges Qatari Emir to secure Hamas agreement on hostage deal

In a concerted effort to bring a pause the ongoing war in Gaza, U.S. President Joe Biden has called on Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to leverage all available measures to secure Hamas’s acceptance of a truce deal, according to a White House readout of their conversation earlier today.

The White House stated that the two leaders confirmed the existence of a comprehensive ceasefire and hostage release deal, describing it as a concrete roadmap to resolve the crisis in Gaza.

Biden reaffirmed Israel’s readiness to proceed with the terms offered to Hamas and emphasized that the current proposal represents the best possible opportunity for an agreement. He cautioned that Hamas’s continued refusal to release hostages would only extend the conflict and further deny relief to Gaza's residents.

According to the readout, Biden said “Hamas is now the only obstacle to a complete ceasefire and relief for the people of Gaza.”

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The readout emphasized the commitment of the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar to the full implementation of the agreement.

Biden underscored that Hamas is the primary obstacle to achieving a complete ceasefire and providing relief to the people of Gaza, and he expressed gratitude to the Emir for Qatar’s ongoing efforts to secure a deal.