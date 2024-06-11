Blinken calls Hamas' support for UN-backed Gaza truce deal 'hopeful sign'

The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, visiting Jerusalem on Tuesday, said that Hamas' statement of support for the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution backing a proposal for the ceasefire-hostage deal is a "hopeful sign," but definitive word was still needed from the Hamas leadership in Gaza.

According to Blinken, the talks will continue on Tuesday afternoon and in the next couple of days. "It's imperative that we have these plans," he said, referring to the post-war Gaza administration.

The U.S. State Secretary met with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as the Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and President Isaac Herzog.

Blinken's visit to Jerusalem comes after the U.S. President Joe Biden's proposal for a ceasefire was approved by the UNSC earlier on Monday. According to Reuters report, Hamas has accepted to the resolution and is willing to discuss details.

"The U.S. administration is facing a real test to carry out its commitments in compelling the occupation to immediately end the war in an implementation of the U.N. Security Council resolution," a senior Hamas official Abu Zuhri told Reuters.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu stated Israel would only agree on a temporary ceasefire. However, reports suggest that the current proposal does not include the elimination of Hamas as a governing force in Gaza.