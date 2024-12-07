California: 2 kids at Christian school shot 'in revenge' for Gaza 'genocide'
The boys, who remain in critical condition, were shot at a school affiliated with the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, a Protestant denomination some of whose precepts overlap with the Jewish tradition
Two children in California are in “extremely critical condition” after being shot by a deranged assailant who claimed the attack represented revenge over a supposed Gaza "genocide."
The gunman — who had a lengthy criminal rap sheet and a history of mental illness — turned the gun on himself after perpetrating what investigators said appeared to be an attack directed at the school's affiliation with the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea named the gunman as 56-year-old Glenn Litton, saying he used a “ruse” of pretending to enroll a fictitious grandson to gain entry to the Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Oroville.
“That’s a motivation that was in his mind. How it was that he conflated what’s going on in Palestine and Yemen with the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, I can’t speculate. I’m not sure that we’ll ever know that,” Honea said.
The Seventh-Day Adventist Church is a Protestant denomination some of whose precepts overlap with the Jewish tradition.
