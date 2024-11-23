Nazi salutes, Russian flags seen amid Montreal 'mayhem' as anti-Israel riots engulf Canadian city
Anti-Israel, anti-NATO protests in the Canadian metropolis turned violent, as rioters clashed with police, smashed windows, set fire to cars and burned effigies
Unrest broke out Friday on the streets of Montreal, Canada's second largest city, as anti-Israel and anti-NATO rioters smashed windows, clashed with police and set fire to vehicles and torched an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1860188422423609693
https://x.com/i/web/status/1860220625849319436
Earlier in the day, demonstrators decked out in Palestinian regalia were filmed chanting calls for "a final solution" and performing the Nazi salute.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1860128026325111198
https://x.com/i/web/status/1860160469446852980
https://x.com/i/web/status/1860131111080460476
https://x.com/i/web/status/1860133833955508610
