Nazi salutes, Russian flags seen amid Montreal 'mayhem' as anti-Israel riots engulf Canadian city

Anti-Israel, anti-NATO protests in the Canadian metropolis turned violent, as rioters clashed with police, smashed windows, set fire to cars and burned effigies

i24NEWS
3 min read
 ■ 
A pro-Palestinian protester in Montreal making the Nazi salute
A pro-Palestinian protester in Montreal making the Nazi salute

Unrest broke out Friday on the streets of Montreal, Canada's second largest city, as anti-Israel and anti-NATO rioters smashed windows, clashed with police and set fire to vehicles and torched an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.  

Earlier in the day, demonstrators decked out in Palestinian regalia were filmed chanting calls for "a final solution" and performing the Nazi salute. 

