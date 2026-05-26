Canada: Effigies of Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir and Trump hung at Pro-Palestinian rally

A pro-Palestinian demonstration in Montreal sparked outrage Monday after effigies depicting Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Israeli National Security Minister Ben-Gvir, and US President Trump were displayed hanging from nooses during a rally.

Images and videos circulated widely on social media showed the dolls suspended by ropes as demonstrators gathered at an event organized by the activist group Montreal4Palestine.

The display drew swift condemnation online and from members of the Jewish community, who described it as inflammatory and disturbing amid heightened tensions surrounding the war in the Middle East and a growing number of antisemitic incidents in Canada.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2058995653968019944 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The controversy comes as Canadian authorities continue investigating several recent attacks targeting Jewish institutions.

Earlier this year, two synagogues in the greater Toronto area were hit by gunfire in separate incidents. No injuries were reported, but police said they were examining possible links to rising tensions tied to the conflict in Gaza Strip.

Bullet holes were discovered at the entrance of the Shaarei Shomayim Synagogue, while another shooting targeted the Beth Avraham Yoseph Synagogue in Ontario.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford condemned the synagogue shootings as “cowardly hate acts” intended to intimidate the Jewish community and undermine the right to worship safely in Canada.