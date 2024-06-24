Canada extends work visa option for Israelis due to ongoing war

Canada has announced an extension of its work visa option for Israelis until July 31, 2025, citing escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah in northern Israel as the reason for the decision.

Initially opened in February during the Israel-Hamas conflict, the immigration initiative allowing Israelis to apply for work visas was slated to end in June but has now been prolonged for an additional year.

The extension comes following political pressure from Canada's Jewish community amidst ongoing tensions in Israel. Israeli citizens seeking the work visa must fulfill specific criteria: they must possess a tourist visa upon arrival in Canada and have relatives who are Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

"This extension provides an opportunity for Israeli citizens to continue contributing to Canada's economy and society during this challenging time," remarked a spokesperson from Canada's Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.