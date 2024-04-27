Columbia expels protester who said 'Zionists don't deserve to live' - reports

Columbia University expelled anti-Israeli student activist Khymani James on Saturday, after a video of his saying that Zionists don't deserve to live went viral, reports claimed.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1784019628777202150 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

James, 20, made the comments in January during a disciplinary hearing on Zoom with Columbia administrators, which he recorded and then posted to social media.

Comparing Zionists to white supremacists and Nazis, he said “These are all the same people. The existence of them and the projects they have built, i.e. Israel, it’s all antithetical to peace. It’s all antithetical to peace. And so, yes, I feel very comfortable, very comfortable, calling for those people to die.”

He added that everyone should “be grateful that I’m not just going out and murdering Zionists.”

Following a viral post by the Daily Wire's Kassy Dillon, James posted the following statement.