Columbia Law Review website suspended over anti-Israel article

The website of the Columbia Law Review, one of the United States' oldest and most prestigious legal journals, has been shut down following a dispute between student editors and the board of directors over the publication of a contentious anti-Israel article.

Student editors reported that they were pressured by the journal's board of directors to halt the publication of an academic piece authored by Palestinian human rights lawyer Rabea Eghbariah.

The article accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza and maintaining an apartheid regime. Despite the board's request, the student editors published the article on Monday morning.

In response, the board, which includes faculty and alumni from Columbia University's law school, took the drastic step of shutting down the law review's website. As of Tuesday evening, the site displayed a message stating it was "under maintenance."

Several editors at the Columbia Law Review have described the board's action as an unprecedented interference with the editorial independence of the periodical, which is traditionally managed by students of Columbia Law School. Although the board oversees the nonprofit’s finances, it has historically abstained from influencing the selection of articles.

Spencer Platt/AFP

In a letter sent to the student editors on Tuesday, which was shared with The Associated Press, the board expressed concerns that Eghbariah's article, titled "Nakba as a Legal Concept," had not undergone the “usual processes of review or selection for articles at the Law Review.” The board noted that many student editors were unaware of the article's existence.

“To preserve the status quo and provide student editors some window of opportunity to review the piece, as well as provide time for the Law Review to determine how to proceed, we temporarily suspended the website,” the letter stated.

Yuki Iwamura / AP

Those involved in the solicitation and editing of the piece maintain that they followed a rigorous review process, though they acknowledged taking steps to limit the number of students aware of the article to mitigate expected backlash.

In his article, Eghbariah, a doctoral candidate at Harvard, accuses Israel of various “crimes against humanity” and argues for a new legal framework to “encapsulate the ongoing structure of subjugation in Palestine and derive a legal formulation of the Palestinian condition.”

Reacting to the suspension of the law journal’s website, Eghbariah described it in a text message as “a microcosm of a broader authoritarian repression taking place across U.S. campuses.”