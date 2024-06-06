Columbia Law Review remains offline after students reject disclaimer offer

The prestigious Columbia Law Review (CLR) website remains offline, after student editors rejected an offer from the board of directors to reinstate the site in exchange for adding a disclaimer to a controversial article that caused the CLR to go dark.

Columbia University, which has become a prominent hub for pro-Palestinian activism, found itself at the center of another conflict between students and the administration following the publication of an article alleging Israeli genocide.

The decision to take the CLR offline came after the magazine's editors defied the university administration's request not to publish a piece titled "The Nakba as a Legal Concept."

Students involved with the publication said they went ahead with the publication due to concerns over academic freedom and free speech. However, Columbia's Board of Trustees expressed concern that the standard review process for articles had not been adhered to and that the editors conducted the process secretively.

Consequently, the decision was made to temporarily disable the site to allow for a thorough review of both the article and the journal's practices.

The directors then offered the editorial board to add a disclaimer to the end of the article saying the article's publication "deviated from the Review's usual processes." In exchange, the website would be restored. According to The Intercept, the students rejected the offer in a 20-5 vote.

The move has sparked strong protests from the CLR, who say the decision represents an infringement on academic freedom. Palestinian student Rabia Agbaria, the author of the article, condemned the shutdown as part of a broader trend of authoritarian repression on university campuses in the United States.