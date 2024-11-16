Crack down on antisemitism in your midst or lose funding, Trump tells U.S. universities

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump pledged to take decisive steps to stamp out antisemitism and support for Islamist terrorism in American educational institutions, particularly in the top universities.

“My first week back in the Oval Office my Administration will inform every College president that if you do not end antisemitic propaganda they will lose their accreditation and federal support,” the Republican firebrand pledged.

Antisemitism skyrocketed across the U.S. in the aftermath of the Hamas massacre in southern Israel on October 7, 2023 and the subsequent Gaza war, nowhere more than across the university campuses that saw shows of support for jihadist terrorists.

"We will not subsidize the creation of terrorist sympathizers and we’re not going to do it certainly on American soil; we’re not going to do it anywhere," Trump said.

"Next, I will inform every educational institution in our land that if they permit violence, harassment or threats against Jewish students the schools will be held accountable for violations of the civil rights law," the leader added.

The rise of Jew hate has not, however, been restricted to the academe, as antisemitic attacks rose by hundreds of percentage points, particularly in major cities.

“It’s very important Jewish Americans must have equal protection under the law and they’re going to get it. At the same time, my Administration will move swiftly to restore safety for Jewish students and Jewish people on American streets,” Trump said.