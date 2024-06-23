Defense Minister travels to U.S. to discuss 'advancing to Phase III in Gaza'

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has departed for Washington, responding to an invitation from US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Gallant emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Israel relationship, stating, "The United States is our most important ally, and our ties are crucial, perhaps more than ever."

"I will discuss the Gaza front, Lebanon front - crucial at this time. We are prepared for any required actions - both in Gaza, in Lebanon, and elsewhere."

The focus of Gallant's discussions will center on advancing to Phase III in Gaza, a critical stage in ongoing military operations. He expressed confidence in achieving cooperation with US officials, noting, "Moving to Phase III in the Gaza Strip is of great importance. I will discuss with senior officials of the American administration how this transition can pave the way for broader strategic initiatives."

Accompanying Gallant are key officials including Director General of the Ministry of Defense Col. (Ret.) Eyal Zamir and Military Secretary Lt. Col. Guy Marchisano.