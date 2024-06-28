Democrats in 'state of shock' over Biden debate performance

United States President Joe Biden's shaky performance against his Republican rival Donald Trump on Thursday prompted some strategists to ask whether the Democratic party should take the unprecedented step of replacing him as their candidate.

Biden supporters had hoped Thursday night's debate would demonstrate his strength and energy and put to rest questions about the 81-year-old Democrat’s physical and mental acuity.

"What the f**k?" Axis cited a House Democrat describing the president's debate performance as "awful." Another was quoted saying: "I am in a state of shock."

According to Axis, a third House Democrat said "Jamaal Bowman is the hero we need now. We need him to pull the fire alarm."

One female House Democrat said it is "time for a woman to save both these men from their misery. President Whitmer has a strong ring to it," referring to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“I’m not the only one whose heart is breaking right now. There’s a lot of people who watched this tonight and felt terribly for Joe Biden,” former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill said on MSNBC. “I don’t know if things can be done to fix this.”

David Plouffe, a Democratic strategist and former Obama campaign official, called the debate “kind of a Defcon 1 moment”.

“The biggest thing in this election is voters’ concerns – and it’s both swing voters and base voters – with his age, and those were compounded tonight."

Fox News Senior White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich, citing sources in the Democratic party said on X (formerly Twitter): The house and Senate are the GOP’s for now. Everyone is freaking out. He needs to go, but no way they replace him unless he agrees."

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on CNN and MSNBC after to push back and reiterate the reasons voters should side with Biden. She and Gavin Newsom, the California governor and Biden surrogate, both repeatedly talked about how Trump lied and deflected throughout the debate – and sought to remind voters what a Trump presidency was like and could be again. “It was a slow start, there’s no question about that, but I thought it was a strong finish,” said the vice-president said on MSNBC.

The stakes of this election underscore how important Democrats see a win in November, and how worried they are that Biden could lose to Trump, who represents an attack on their most basic values.