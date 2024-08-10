Disney has released the first trailer for its upcoming live-action adaptation of "Snow White," set to hit US theaters on March 21, 2025.

The film will star Israeli actress Gal Gadot as the iconic Evil Queen and Rachel Zegler as Snow White, marking a fresh take on the beloved fairy tale.

In a notable departure from the 1937 animated classic, this new version of "Snow White" reimagines the classic story with a modern twist.

According to Gadot, who described her role as "great, evil, and magical," the film’s Snow White will not be saved by a prince nor will she be focused on finding true love. Instead, the character is portrayed as a determined leader who aspires to fulfill her deceased father’s legacy.

KENA BETANCUR / AFP

The release of the film was delayed by a year due to the major screenwriters' strike that impacted Hollywood earlier this year. Despite the setback, anticipation remains high for this updated version of the timeless tale, which promises to blend familiar elements with a new, empowering narrative for Snow White.