Donald Trump to be nominated at RNC, days after assassination attempt

Former US president Donald Trump is due to appear at the Republican National Committee on Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, officially receiving the party's nomination as candidate for president.

The first day will concentrate on the economy, as Trump will argue for lowering corporate taxes and increasing tariffs. This will improve the economy, he says. Trump is also expected to tackle illegal immigration.

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Also on the agenda will be moving away from policies introduced by US President Joe Biden, including on environmental issues like electric vehicles and renewable energy.

Trump announced his running mate amid speculation as to who will be his vice president, if he is elected this November – Ohio Senator JD Vance.

While he has reportedly already selected his running mate, the real point of interest is the assassination attempt on Saturday during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

A bullet grazed Trump's head, with a firefighter killed. Two other spectators were also wounded and are receiving medical treatment.

Despite concern, the FBI have said that there has been no change in the security arrangements.