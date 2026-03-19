Drones spotted over Washington base housing top US officials - report

Unidentified drones were detected over a US military base in Washington where Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reside, raising security concerns as tensions with Iran escalate, according to a Washington Post report citing US officials briefed on the matter.

According to the report, the drones were spotted over Fort Lesley J. McNair on at least one night in the past 10 days, prompting increased security measures and a White House meeting to assess the situation. Officials said the origin of the drones has not been determined.

The sightings come amid heightened alert levels across US military bases and diplomatic posts worldwide, as Washington monitors potential retaliation linked to ongoing US and Israeli strikes against Iran. A senior administration official said the military is increasing vigilance due to “the ongoing and developing situation in the Middle East and the potential for spillover effects.”

Several US bases have raised their force protection levels. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey and MacDill Air Force Base in Florida, which hosts US Central Command, have moved to Level Charlie, indicating intelligence that an attack or threat is possible. MacDill also experienced multiple security incidents this week, including a lockdown linked to a suspicious package.

The drone activity at Fort McNair led officials to consider relocating Rubio and Hegseth, although a senior administration official said no move has taken place. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell declined to comment on the matter, stating, “The department cannot comment on the secretary’s movements for security reasons.”

Fort McNair, located near the White House and Capitol Hill, houses senior military officials and the National Defense University. Unlike other bases in the region, it has limited buffer zones, which has raised additional security considerations.

US officials have previously warned of potential Iranian threats on American soil, including drone activity targeting senior officials following the 2020 killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation as investigations into the recent drone sightings remain ongoing.