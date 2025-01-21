Elon Musk under fire for gesture that looked like Nazi salute

Elon Musk, US President Donald Trump's pick to head the Department of Government Efficiency, stirred controversy Tuesday night during a speech for Trump supporters in Washington, DC, placing his hand on his chest and thrusting it forward in a motion that looked like a fascist Nazi salute.

Musk performed the gesture while thanking the supportive crowd for their contribution to Trump's victory. "Thank you for making this happen," he said before making the gesture. "My heart goes out to you. Thanks to you, the future of civilization is assured," he said.

The internet was abuzz with a heated debate about Musk's unusual gesture. Some users on X, the social network he owns, compared the gesture to a Nazi salute. However, other users claimed that Musk intended to signal to the audience that his heart goes out to them.

The Anti-Defamation League, however, said that "all sides should give one another a bit of grace, perhaps even the benefit of the doubt, and take a breath" in an X post.

Recently, Musk expressed support for the Alternative for Germany (AfD), a far-right party that has been criticized by opponents for alleged antisemitic views. Musk even hosted a broadcast with the party leader on his X account earlier this month.