Evangelical leader predicts Saudi normalization within a year under Trump

Dr. Mike Evans, one of the leading figures in the evangelical world and a close advisors to US President Donald Trump, was interviewed on i24NEWS about the next steps of the president, and how he sees his second term vis-a-vis Israel.

A fervent supporter of Israel and the Jewish people, Evans declared Trump "the greatest president in history for the State of Israel."

"He's going to bring Saudi Arabia – in this year – to make peace," Evans said "I believe there will be sovereignty for Judea and Samaria," he said, referring to the Hebrew names for areas now encompased by the West Bank.

On the possibility that the ceasefire will break down, Evans emphasized that"Hamas is an ideology. You can't kill an ideology with a bullet," and instead advocating for a re-education campaign to stop extremist education in Gaza.

"If it's broken in phase two," Evans said, "Donald Trump will give the state of Israel the authorization to finish the job with a heavy fist, with no restraints."

"In order for you to finish the job you've got to deal with the head of the snake – Iran," he said. "Donald Trump's your partner he's going to help you."

Watch the full interview: