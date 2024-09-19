FBI: Iran tried to meddle in elections with Trump campaign leak

The FBI agency announced on Thursday that Iranian hackers broke into the email accounts of former US president Donald Trump's presidential campaign, and sent emails to President Joe Biden's campaign.

"Iranian malicious cyber actors in late June and early July sent unsolicited emails to individuals then associated with President Biden’s campaign that contained an excerpt taken from stolen, non-public material from former President Trump’s campaign as text in the emails," the FBI said.

"There is currently no information indicating those recipients replied. Furthermore, Iranian malicious cyber actors have continued their efforts since June to send stolen, non-public material associated with former President Trump’s campaign to US media organizations."

The FBI disclosed that the hackers operated under a false name and sent emails to at least three advisers in the Democratic presidential campaign. The hackers also made contact with several media outlets such as the Washington Post and Politico with the same compromised email addresses.

Among the materials that were leaked, there were documents linking the Trump campaign to the vice president nominee, Jay D. Vance, and internal surveys from the campaign.