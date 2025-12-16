Federal investigation launched after assault on Orthodox Jews in New York subway

A violent attack targeting Orthodox Jews occurred on a New York subway late Monday, prompting widespread outrage and a federal investigation.

The incident, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, shows two individuals verbally and physically assaulting members of the Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic community.

Footage shows the attackers hurling antisemitic insults before one of the victims steps between them and the rest of the group. The assailants then grab him by the neck and threaten him, with one saying, “I’m going to kill you,” while bystanders call for calm but do not intervene.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2000855408156500449 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The train soon arrived at a station, allowing the victims to exit the car, though the assailants continued their verbal harassment along the platform.

The victim of the physical assault told community media outlet VINNews that he was targeted after taking out his phone to record the attack. “As soon as the younger one realized I was recording, he grabbed me by the neck,” he said.

Another member of the Chabad community captured the footage from a safe distance and was not attacked.

In response to the incident, U.S. Associate Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon called the attack “horrible” and confirmed that her department has launched a federal investigation.

The assault comes amid a rise in antisemitic incidents in New York and across the United States, particularly on public transportation, raising concerns among Jewish communities and local leaders.