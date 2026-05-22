A final draft of a potential comprehensive peace agreement between the United States and Iran has been completed and could be officially announced within hours, according to diplomatic sources cited by Al Arabiya on Friday.

The breakthrough proposal, mediated by Pakistan following weeks of intense regional conflict, lays out a structured framework to halt ongoing hostilities and re-establish diplomatic mechanisms between Washington and Tehran.

According to initial reports, the cornerstone of the draft agreement is an immediate, comprehensive, and unconditional ceasefire across all land, sea, and air fronts. Under the terms, both nations would commit to a total cessation of military operations and agree to bring a halt to their ongoing media war.

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Furthermore, the framework establishes a mutual commitment prohibiting the targeting of military, civilian, or economic infrastructure on either side. It explicitly obligates both the US and Iran to respect state sovereignty, uphold territorial integrity, and maintain strict non-interference in internal affairs.

A critical component of the agreement addresses regional trade and security, providing strict guarantees for the freedom of navigation through vital maritime corridors, specifically the Arabian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Gulf of Oman. To ensure compliance, a joint monitoring mechanism would be established to oversee the implementation of the terms and systematically resolve any disputes that arise.

The agreement introduces a phased approach to long-term diplomacy. While the initial terms would take effect immediately upon an official joint announcement, broader negotiations regarding outstanding structural issues would be mandated to begin within seven days. In exchange for Iran's verified adherence to the terms, the United States would initiate a gradual lifting of economic sanctions.

The draft text concludes by reaffirming both nations' full compliance with international law and the United Nations Charter.