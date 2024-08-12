Greece evacuates residents as wildfire blazes near Athens

Greece ordered the evacuation of residents northeast of Athens on Monday as firefighting teams worked to get a wildfire under control.

The fire began near the village of Varnavas on Sunday afternoon, quickly spreading.

Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias described it as "an exceptionally dangerous fire, which we have been fighting for more than 20 hours under dramatic circumstances."

About 20 aircraft have been deployed, with an 670 firefighters in 27 teams more than 80 soldiers fighting the blaze. Police said that more than 100 vehicles have been enlisted to help evacuate people from affected areas.