The Democratic candidate for the presidency of the United States, Kamala Harris, has accused Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump of "lack of transparency" regarding his medical file - and demands that he publish it.

Harris herself published her medical record, which determined that she is "in excellent health" and fit for presidency.

At the same event, vice president Biden claimed that her Republican opponent "doesn't want the American people to see whether he is fit to be president or not".

Harris' campaign spokesperson wrote in a social media post: "Your Turn, Donald Trump."

The former president's team responded to the allegations: "His doctor says he is in perfect and excellent health." As of now, the president has only made a statement and has not published his files.

The health of 78-year-old Trump is under the magnifying glass of the American public - in the same way as Biden's fitness was questioned before he withdrew from the race.

If elected again as president in November, Trump will end his second term as the oldest serving president in the history of the United States, at 82. Trump will share this record with Biden, who will be the same age when he finishes his term in January.

And some updates regarding the election forecasts: National polls indicate that Harris is slightly leading Trump, but the numbers in the decisive states are very close.