Hate crime investigation: California high school students form human swastika

Branham High School in San Jose, California, is grappling with shock and outrage after students arranged themselves into a human swastika on the school’s football field.

The photo, anonymously submitted to a tip line on Wednesday evening, quickly circulated on social media, triggering an internal probe and prompting law enforcement involvement.

Principal Beth Silbergeld vowed a firm response, stating that students involved will face disciplinary action in line with the education code and the district’s restorative justice policies.

“The students are committed to taking responsibility for the harm caused,” Silbergeld added. The California Department of Education also condemned the act and pledged support and resources to the school.

San Jose police launched a hate crime investigation after being alerted on Friday. According to NBC Bay Area, the image was accompanied by an anti-Semitic message, prompting concern from local Jewish organizations. “The caption of the post was terrifying,” said Maya Bronicki, educational director of a local Jewish coalition, underscoring the deliberate nature of the act.

The incident has occurred against a backdrop of earlier criticism directed at Branham High for lessons perceived as biased on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Local officials denounced the human swastika as “deeply disturbing” and inconsistent with community values.

The school administration is collaborating with Jewish organizations to address the harm and reinforce a safe and inclusive environment. “This antisemitic act is unacceptable,” Silbergeld emphasized. “There is absolutely no justification for targeting or humiliating Jewish students in our schools.”