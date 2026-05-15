House deadlocks on Iran war powers resolution as Republican cracks widen

The US House of Representatives deadlocked 212-212 on Thursday regarding a Democratic-led war powers resolution. The resolution, which was struck down by the narrowest possible margin, aimed at halting military operations against Iran without congressional authorization.

Three Republicans voted with Democrats to support the measure: Tom Barrett of Michigan, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, and Thomas Massie of Kentucky. Barrett and Fitzpatrick changed their positions from previous votes, while Massie has consistently backed war powers efforts. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine was the lone Democrat to oppose it. The vote was the latest sign of growing unease within Republican ranks, as two vulnerable members facing competitive reelection bids broke with their party for the first time on the issue.

So far, the war has cost the US military 29 billion dollars, up from 25 billion last month, and has driven up gas and grocery prices, souring Trump's political standing less than six months before the midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress.

It was the third House vote this year on an Iran war powers resolution and the first since the conflict passed a 60-day legal deadline on May 1. Under the 1973 War Powers Resolution, Trump is now required to seek congressional authorization. Arguing against this, Trump declared that a ceasefire had "terminated" hostilities, a claim legal scholars have rejected. That being said, earlier this week, Trump said the ceasefire was on "life support," and bombing has persisted throughout the ceasefire period.

Adm. Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command, testified Thursday that the US has significantly degraded Iran's military capabilities. However, he also said that Iran's warnings continue to deter commercial shipping from the Strait of Hormuz, giving Tehran leverage in peace negotiations.

Democrats vowed to continue pressing the issue as the economic fallout from the war deepens and Republican patience for the conflict wears increasingly thin.