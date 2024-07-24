Hundreds arrested in anti-Israel protests as Netanyahu set to address Congress

Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters were arrested on Tuesday night in Washington, DC, after entering the Cannon Building that houses congressional offices.

Massive protests are expected as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to address a joint session of US Congress, with the arrested protesters belonging to Jewish Voice for Peace, a pro-Palestinian and anti-Zionist group.

The group said more than 400 people were arrested, although media reports placed the number closer to 200.

Hundreds filled the Cannon Rotunda, inside the congressional building near the US Capitol.

The staff of Representative Dan Kildee, a Michigan Democrat, called for Capitol Police to intervene after demonstrators "became disruptive, violently beating on the office doors, shouting loudly, and attempting to force entry into the office," Kildee's Chief of Staff Mitchell Rivard said in a statement.

Kildee later told the Associated Press that he was unaware why he was targeted, as he has voted against a bill granting massive military aid to Israel earlier this year.

"We told the people, who legally entered, to stop or they would be arrested," the police said in an X post, clarifying that "demonstrations are not allowed inside congressional buildings."

"They did not stop, so we are arresting them."

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, cautioned fellow lawmakers to follow "longstanding rules and decorum" when Netanyahu speaks, adding that security would be beefed up.

In tandem, demonstrations also rallied in front of the Capitol to demand the release of Israeli hostages still held in the Gaza Strip since the October 7 massacre.