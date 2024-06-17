Hundreds of Stanford students walk out of graduation, protesting for Gaza

During Stanford University's commencement ceremony, more than three hundred students staged a mass walkout as University President Richard Saller addressed the graduating class.

The demonstration, organized by Students for Palestine, a pro-Palestinian student group, unfolded as Saller encouraged graduates to approach their futures with 'gratitude and optimism while acknowledging the suffering of others.'

During his speech he also urged students not to 'let their opinions hinder their ability to listen and learn.'

The walkout, marked by cheers and the waving of Palestinian flags, was a statement against what students perceive as the university's 'insufficient response' to calls for divestment from Israeli companies.

This event at Stanford follows a similar protest at UC Berkeley's graduation ceremony last month, indicating a growing trend of student activism around issues related to Palestine and Israel within prominent American universities.